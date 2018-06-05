Armenia’s Army Chief of Staff Hails Artsakh’s Combat Readiness

STEPANAKERT—A delegation led by the chief of staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces, Major General Artak Davtyan arrived in Artsakh on Monday for a two day visit as part of the Armenia-Artsakh military cooperation and action plan.

After visiting several frontline posts with Artsakh Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davtyan highly praised Artsakh troops’ combat readiness and the consistent steps being taken to develop Artsakh’s military-technical capabilities.

During the visit ongoing the prospects of further developing and strengthening of the mutual partnership between Armenia and Artsakh were discussed, as were different scenarios for effective and adequate responses to enemy attacks.

Davtyan pledged that Armenia’s defense field representatives will provide practical assistance for further improving the Defense Army’s combat potential.

At the end of the tour the military officials outlined future plans.

On Tuesday, the two military leaders met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian and briefed him on the specifics of the visit.

Sahakian congratulated Davtyan on his appointment and discussed issues of further cooperation with the Armenian Armed Forces.