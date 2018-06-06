Mesrobian Class of 2018 College Acceptances Announced

PICO RIVERA, Calif.— Once again, Mesrobian High School Seniors have been accepted to and waitlisted at some of the finest colleges and universities and programs in the nation.

Among those include: California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo; California State University including CSU Channel Islands, CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, CSU Los Angeles, CSU Northridge; Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University; Mount Saint Mary’s; New York University (NYU), Pasadena City College; Pepperdine; University of California including UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC Merced, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, UC San Diego; Vanguard University; Whittier College (three designated John Greenleaf Whittier Scholars); Biola University.

Although applying to college can be a daunting and complex task, especially for first-generation college students, Mesrobian Seniors were fortunate enough to have a dedicated team of academic advisors working tirelessly, personally proofreading their applications and advising them and their parents throughout the entire process.

Mesrobian School’s outstanding College Counseling program includes a team of professionals with a very personalized focus on each student, as well as an emphasis on starting early. Mesrobian’s 8th graders, prior to matriculating to Mesrobian High School, already begin on their journey of exploration and preparation for higher education with individualized and customized advisement.

All Mesrobian Class of 2018 graduates will be pursuing higher education next year. Four of the graduating seniors are themselves children of alumni of Mesrobian School.

Continuing what is now a Mesrobian tradition, Victoria Cinquegrani, Anush Ghoogasian and Gourgen Habeshian become the 9th, 10th, and 11th Mesrobian High School seniors to earn the coveted distinction of John Greenleaf Whittier Scholar at Whittier College, the alma mater of President Richard M. Nixon. Along with the honor and distinction of being named a John Greenleaf Whittier Scholar comes the significant benefit of a $29,000 per year scholarship.

Serli Shanlian is a candidate for a special Armenian teacher preparatory program through CSUN’s Liberal Studies and Armenian Studies departments.

Mesrobian School and its benefactors annually amass scholarship funds totalling thousands of dollars that are made available specifically for graduating Mesrobian Seniors. A number of students also received state/federal scholarships and grants that will fully/partially cover their tuition.

Throughout Mesrobian’s rich history which spans over half a century, graduates have been accepted to colleges and universities that include the following: California Lutheran University; California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo; California State University including CSU Fullerton, CSU Long Beach, CSU Los Angeles, and CSU Northridge; Claremont-McKenna College; Columbia University; Drexel University; DePaul University; Fordham University; Georgetown University; Loyola-Marymount University; Pitzer College; Pomona College; Saint John’s University; Scripps College; University of California including UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Santa Cruz; University of Chicago; University of Southern California; Whittier College; Woodbury University; Yale University

Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited from Preschool through High School by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is the nation’s first Armenian Elementary School. The college preparatory High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian School includes Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus.