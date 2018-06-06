ARS Holds Successful Conference Dedicated to Centennial of Armenian Independence

YEREVAN—On May 24, the Central Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society organized a two panel Conference on the occasion of the First Republic of Armenia’s Centennial, to discuss and evaluate the all-inclusive role of Armenian women during our national revival to the threshold of the 21st Century.

More than 250 guests including, the Archbishop Anoushavan Jamgotchian, Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian, representatives of the Education & Science, and Diaspora Ministries, ARF Bureau member Hagop Der Khatchadourian, ARS Central and Regional Executive representatives, ARS members, and scholars from Armenia and diaspora attended the conference at the Yerevan State University.

“Renaissance to Republic: The Role of Women” Conference began at 10:30AM with the opening remarks by ARS’ Executive Director, Verginie Touloumian who invited the Archbishops to present the remarks of behalf of His Holiness Karekin II and Aram I. Then, Caroline Chamavonian, Chairperson of the ARS delivered her remarks, where she mentioned that the Armenian women has always played an important role on the path of our national ascension with its unshakeable faith and vitality. She also spoke about the Armenian Relief Society, whose nucleus and main driving force remains to be the Armenian woman – the Armenian mother and daughter.

Central Executive Board member Alesya Bejanyan invited the first panel that included lecturers Dr. Ashot Melkonian, Edik Minasyan, and Dr. Hayarpi Babikian, who consecutively presented the women’s role during the revival, during the establishment of the First Republic and within the governance of the First Republic.

The second panel moderator, Mrs. Souzi Zerounian-Khanzadian invided lecturers Dr. Lilit Galstyan, Garine Hovsepian, and Tereza Yeremian who presented the topics of Modern Armenian Women within the realms of politics, academics, professionalism, politics and advocacy.

The closing remarks were delivered by the Vice Chairperson of the Central Executive Board, Dr. Nyree Derderian who advised the attendees to work together to forge a dignified history, established on the principle of equality. She reminded everyone that our victory remains incomplete until we protect the rights of the Armenian Women and incorporate their potential and participation in establishing our statehood.

After the conference, ARS Members visited the gravesite of National Hero, Soseh Mayrig at Yeraplur to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Interment Ceremony which laid her remains to rest in her Homeland. Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian, Prelate of Iran, held the Requiem Service, and mentioned that Soseh Mayrig’s sacrificial life serves as a source of inspiration for generations of Armenians who and is one example of those women who along with their husband became part of the Armenian Liberation Movement. Members of the Armenian Youth Federation of Armenia joined the ARS members and placed flowers on all the tombs of the heroes who have been laid to rest in the Yeraplur Cemetary.