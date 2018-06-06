ANCA-WR-Endorsed Newsom, De Leon Advance to General Elections

LOS ANGELES—California’s Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and former State Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, both endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, in the governor and US Senate race respectively advanced to the November general elections after votes were counted in Tuesday’s California Primary Elections.

The top two vote recipients in the California State Primary, dubbed in some circles as a “jungle primary,” advance to the general elections.

Newsom, who received the 33 percent of the votes, will face off against Republican businessman John Cox in the November general election for California’s governorship. Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa got 13 percent of the vote and did not qualify to advance to the general elections.

State Senator de Leon, receiving 11 percent of the votes, will have to beat incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein in the US Senate race in November.

“As we closely followed the results of the 2018 primary elections, we were gratified to see that nearly every one of our endorsed candidates will proceed to the general elections in November of this year. We congratulate each of them and will continue to work closely with campaigns whose candidates share our concerns. The collective potential of our community to effectuate outcomes and influence policy can only be harnessed through our focused and active engagement in the electoral process, and for this reason, our HyeVotes initiative will continue to ensure that our community members register and get out the vote,” said Nora Hovespian, Esq., the chairperson of the ANCA-WR.

All but one of the ANCA-WR-endorsed candidates advanced to the November General Elections.