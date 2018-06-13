Cavusoglu Says He is Also Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister

ANKARA–Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that he is also the minister of foreign affairs for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In an interview with a Turkish TV channel, Cavusoglu said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are brotherly countries.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Cavusoglu said that the conflict is also Turkey’s problem, given the fraternal relationship the countries share.

The Turkish foreign minister said he hopes the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be successful in the upcoming June 24 elections, and that strong Turkish-Azerbaijani relations will continue.

“We are always interested in the issues of Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu said. “I am also the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, and my brother Elmar Mammadyarov knows about this. Sometimes I joke with him, saying that he can take a vacation because anyhow I am working. Relations of brothers should be this way.”