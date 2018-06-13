‘Artsakh’s Stability is Vital for All of Us,’ Says President Sarkissian

STEPANAKERT— Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian met with Artsakh President Artsakh Bako Sahakian Wednesday. The leaders discussed various issues regarding the partnership between the two Armenian republics.

“I am happy to note that Artsakh is really a fully established political entity that has democratic institutions, an elected parliament and president, as well as people who are proud not only as citizens of Artsakh, but also for having their own country,” Sarkissian said.

“I am confident that the democratically elected leaders of Artsakh — together with the people — have enough life experience, pride, courage, and, of course, prudency to solve their domestic issues on their own. We all — Armenia and our entire nation — stand with Artsakh, since the challenges still exist. Those challenges are great, even greater today than yesterday. Therefore, Artsakh’s stability is vital for all of us,” added Sarkissian.

During the visit, both presidents were accompanied by the Primate of Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan and the Chairman of the Artsakh Union of Freedom Fighters Samvel Karapetyan to visit the construction area of Freedom Fighters Park.

President Sarkissian also visited Artsakh’s Dadivank monastery. He toured the ancient monastery with Archbishop Martirosyan and spoke with tourists and visitors there.