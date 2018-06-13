Azerbaijan Continues to Maintain Military Build-Up Along Artsakh Line of Contact

Azerbaijan still refuses to de-escalate its military build-up along the line of contact with Artsakh, according to Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson David Babayan. Azerbaijan has been mobilizing troops and military equipment along the line of contact since April.

“[Azerbaijan] has brought a large military presence to territories very close to the line of contact since April, however the permanent deployment site of these units isn’t there. These units still haven’t been pulled back. Certain movements are seen regularly, as well as exhibition drills. They want to terrorize us in all ways, however still in an exhibition way. We absolutely don’t give in to their terror and the Defense Army of Artsakh is carrying out all actions in order for [Azerbaijan] not to give in to temptation,” Babayan said.

“We must treat this in a balanced and serious way and not think that this is simply an information made because of the domestic situation. Our domestic situation is very calm, although a few provocations happened lately,” he added, referring to the recent protests in Stepanakert.

Babayan emphasized the importance of constant readiness on behalf of Armenian troops due to Azerbaijan’s terroristic nature and tendency to provoke attacks. He further noted that the Azeris are likely to take advantage of the FIFA World Cup’s attention to escalate the situation.