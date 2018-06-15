Putin Introduces Pashinyan to Aliyev

MOSCOW—Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev during a reception that followed the opening match of the FIFA World Cup, Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live broadcast. He said no further conversation with Aliyev followed.

It is still early to speak about a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov commented on Putin’s introduction of Pashinyan and Aliyev saying, “this was the first meeting, it is too early to speak about some continuation,” according to TASS.

Pashinyan hailed the results of his meeting with Putin and noted that there is no political obstacle to the further development of relations with Russia.

“We have good, direct relations [with Russia]. And these relations were established from the very first moment,” Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia Today.

Pashinyan noted that the relations lack “dark corners,” which, he said, is very important.

“We discuss everything directly. We put all questions and answer in straight forward way,” the Prime Minister said.

“Russia and Armenia are sovereign states. I think that in many respects the interests of our countries correspond to each other, but there may be some nuances, where they may not coincide. The most important is the atmosphere in which we will be discussing these issues. I think we can reach agreements,” added Pashinyan.