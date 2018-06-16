Pashinyan Visits Artsakh Frontline

STEPANAKERT—Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, accompanied by Artsakh President Bako Sahakian visited the eastern border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, known as the line of contact.

Pashinyan was there to become acquainted with the situation on the frontlines, to meet the soldiers and address issues of their service.

Earlier on Saturday, Pashinyan and Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Defense Ministry and during a consultation with Artsakh’s military leadership discussed issues related to the ongoing enhancement of the Defense Army’s combat efficiency, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, as well as the situation on the frontlines.

Taking part in the consultation were Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan and the Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, who were joined by Armenia’s Armed Forces chief of staff Artak Davtyan.