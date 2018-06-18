The Beauty of Artsakh to Be Expressed at Hadrut’s Art Symposium

HADRUT, ARTSAKH – Last year, over 15 artists visited Artsakh’s medieval villages and immortalized their historical sites through their paintings. Painter Gevorg Endza Babakhanyan displayed these works in the first “Colors of Dizak” international art symposium in Hadrut, Artsakh last summer, an event which will take place again this year from June 22 to 29. The painter highlighted the success of last year’s symposium, and commented on what to expect this year.

“This year we will have more than five international artists participating in the symposium. More than 15 painters will be visiting Artsakh’s medieval villages and reviving the history of this region through their artistic works. Each visit to these villages is a celebration for the entire villagers. You should see how these villagers gather around these artists and welcome them to their homes,” Babakhanyan said.

Babakhanyan added that when coming up with the idea for such a symposium, he had never imagined the success it would achieve. He spoke to the aftermath of the symposium, and giving back to the local community which served as inspiration for the pieces.

“After the symposium, the painters will be donating more than 60 artworks to the people of Hadrut, adding to the cultural richness of this region,” Babakhanyan said.

After last year’s symposium, the Hadrut authorities designated a two-story historical building to the city, which is currently used as an art gallery. The sponsors of this year’s “Colors of Dizak” symposium are the Republic of Artsakh’s Cultural, Youth Affairs and Tourism Ministry, the Republic of Artsakh’s Hadrut Administration, the United States-based “Ararat Foundation,” Avan Shushi Hotel and “Jam” Monthly.