Artsakh’s Representative to the United States Visits Argentina

On June 12-14, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan was on a working visit to Argentina.

Within the frameworks of the visit, Avetisyan participated in an event dedicated to Artsakh, which was organized by the Office of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In his speech, Avetisyan spoke about the historic and legal aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, touched upon the current stage of the settlement process and the developments taking place in Artsakh and in the region.

The Permanent Representative of Artsakh also answered the participants’ questions related to the foreign and domestic policy of the Republic, the economic development of Artsakh, as well as the prospects of the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Artsakh.

Spiritual leaders and representatives of the Armenian community of Argentina were present at the event.

Robert Avetisyan also held meetings with senior staffers of the AGBU Office in Buenos Aires and members of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Central Committee. During the meetings, a range of issues of mutual interest and the steps aimed at raising the awareness of Artsakh in Argentina were discussed.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh additionally delivered a lecture at Buenos Aires State University, at which faculty, students and representatives of the Armenian community were present. Avetisyan gave a summary of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its settlement process. He answered the participants’ questions related to the prospects of the conflict resolution, the foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh, and the process of its international recognition.