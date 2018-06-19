Foreign Newlyweds Opt to Honeymoon in Artsakh

A newlywed couple visited the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh in Stepanakert for an entry visa to the country. The couple planned to spend their honeymoon in Artsakh.
The bride was still wearing her wedding dress when she and her husband applied for the visa and were granted it, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter. The Artsakh Foreign Ministry said this is the first time it has issued a visa to a newlywed couple.
No details about the names or nationality of the newlyweds have been reported.
