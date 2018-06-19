Russia Plans to Supply Su-30SM Fighters to Armenia

Russia plans to sign an agreement with the new Armenian leadership to supply Armenia with Su-30SM fighter aircrafts. Shortly before the change of power in Armenia, the Ministry of Defense postponed purchasing Russian multifunctional Su-30SM fighters until 2024. The contract, implying the delivery of at least one squadron to the Armenian Air Force was signed in 2012, but was never actualized because of financial difficulties on behalf of Armenia, according to Russia’s Kommersant newspaper.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was photographed sitting in an Su-30SM cockpit and stated that it was “one of the best in the world.”

According to several top managers of Russia’s aviation industry, the Armenia showed interest in acquiring fighters back in 2010 because of the necessity to modernize air forces. The 2012 contract required that Armenia receive at least 12 fighters in several years. However, the treaty never came into effect.

Armenia also purchased other weapons in addition to warplanes. Yerevan became the first export recipient of the division of Iskander, the newest tactical missile system, and it also acquired weapons worth $300 million at the expense of Russian loans.

According to newspaper’s sources, there have been no active contacts on the matter of arms exports between the sides after the transition of power in Armenia.