Azerbaijani Forces Down an Armenian Drone

STEPANAKERT—Azerbaijani forces downed a drone belonging to the Artsakh army at around 11:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

In a statement, the Artsakh Defense Ministery said the drone was monitoring the southeastern section of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, known as the line of contact.

“Although the Azerbaijani side is trying to prevent these flights of Armenian drones through such actions, the command of the Artsakh Armed Forces remains resolute in continuing the process of monitoring [the border] and will take punitive actions to restrain the enemy’s activities in the air and on land,” said the Artsakh Defense Ministry’s statement.