More Food Earmarked for Soldiers Found in Ex-General’s Organization

Wife is Implicated

YEREVAN—As part of the ongoing investigation into retired Army General Manvel Grigoryan’s alleged embezzlement of military supplies and illegal possession of firearms, the organized crime unit of the Yerevan police department was tipped off that two trucks loaded with food supplies earmarked for the military have been spotted in a parking lot.

After following the lead, the drivers of the trucks, both members of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, an organization chaired by Grigoryan, have been placed under arrest.

Police found nearly 3,000 cans of canned meat labeled “Not For Sale: Soldier’s Ration.” This type of canned meat is not available for sale anywhere and is the military food supply for the armed forces.

According to the drivers, Nazik Amiryan – the wife of the arrested general– had instructed them to load the supplies into the truck on June 16, the day Grigoryan was arrested in his hometown of Etchmiadzin. The drivers said Amiryan instructed them to move the goods from the Yerkrapah headquarters in Yerevan.

On Tuesday, parliament voted to prosecute Grigoryan, who represents former president Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia in parliament. Armenia’s Prosecutor General charged Grigoryan with grand theft and illegal possession of weapons.

After his arrest, officers of the National Security Service of Armenia raided Grigoryan’s properties in and around Etchmiadzin and found among other things a large cache of weapons and ammunition, a trove of vehicles, a zoo and a stockpile of food and canned goods earmarked for soldiers, some of which were donated and accompanied with letters written by kindergarten and school children to soldiers fighting in the 2016 April War. Investigators say that Grigoryan used the food earmarked for the army to feed his animals that included bears and tigers.