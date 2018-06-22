Diaspora Minister to Join Homenetmen Centennial Youth Forum Tomorrow

LOS ANGELES—Homenetmen Western U.S.A. on Friday confirmed thatArmenia’s Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will be virtually joining its Armenia-Diaspora relations panel, “Empowering the Future: Your Step for a Stronger Armenia,” as part of its Centennial Youth Forum to be held on Saturday, June 23.

Hayrapetyan will join panelists, Director of the Sose and Allen’s Legacy Foundation Vache Thomassian and Public Relations Coordinator for the Hidden Road Initiative Margarita Baghdasaryan, to discuss their past challenges, successes, and what the outcome of the Velvet Revolution means for Armenia-Diaspora relations moving forward. The panel will be moderated by Founder of The Stark Group and former Executive Director of the ANCA-WR Elen Asatryan.

“It is my great pleasure to participate in the Armenia-Diaspora panel of this forum, as this is a good opportunity to exchange ideas with our youth, and understand how we can help each other. Young people are the driving force, and our future is in their hands. I look forward to continuing our work together hand in hand,” stated Hayrapetyan.

As a New Armenia emerges in the wake of the Velvet Revolution, diaspora relations with the Homeland remain as important as ever. Hayrapetyan, Thomassian, and Baghdasaryan will discuss the multitude of opportunities available to get involved and how each individual can take their step to help build a stronger, brighter Armenia. The speakers will each bring with them expertise in both Diaspora and Homeland efforts, having engaged in a number of efforts and projects.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Hayrapetyan join this important discussion on the future of Armenia-Diaspora relations and shed light on how this deep tie can be strengthened for further progress. With the hopeful positive changes coming from Armenia, it’s important for our youth to remain engaged and involved in the continued development of both the diaspora and the Homeland. We are confident that this panel will inspire and provide attendees with information to take their step for a stronger Armenia,” stated Elen Asatryan, Spokesperson for Homenetmen Western USA.

Hayrapetyan was appointed as the new Minister of Diaspora Affairs on May 11, 2018 at the request of Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan. Prior to his appointment as Minister of Diaspora, between 2016-2018, Hayrapetyan served as the Diaspora Affairs Coordinator of the Civil Contract Party, of which he is a founding member. Between 2010 and 2017, he worked as an expert on the Middle East, particularly Turkey, for several local newspapers alongside his community service and involvement in the political field.

In December 2016, he was elected President of the Nor Nork territorial organization of the Civil Contract Party and also joined the political council of the Civil Contract Party. In 2011, he founded the Association of Young Politicians and served as Vice-President until April 2015. Since January 2016, he has served as the founding President of the Civic Education and Youth Empowerment Center.

The objective of the Ministry is to completely and effectively develop, implement and continuously improve the state policy on development of the Armenia-Diaspora partnership and coordinate the activities of the state bodies. With the domestic and foreign challenges facing Armenia’s statehood and Armenians spread across the globe in the 21st century, it is required to convey new form, quality and content to the Armenia-Diaspora partnership, which is the guarantee for strengthening of Armenian statehood and preservation of Armenian identity based on the pillars of human, cultural and social capital, as well as full social integration and competitiveness.

The Armenia-Diaspora partnership aims to protect the fundamental rights, liberties and legal interests of Armenians in the historical Homeland or abroad, including Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora within the framework of international law and to defend the qualities of Armenian national identity, that is, preservation of Armenian identity.

The half day conference is set for this Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m. at the Woodbury University Fletcher Jones Foundation Auditorium.

The forum will begin at 11 a.m. and will also include previously announced panels – “Mobilizing the Future: Elevating Your Cause Through Activism” will be moderated by Dr. Talin Korgodorian and will feature representatives from the Armenian Youth Federation Central Executive, Homenetmen, Hyer United, Bridge of Health, and ALL-Armenian Student Association; “Envisioning the Future: Youth, Politics, and Power,” will feature California State Senator Anthony Portantino and Glendale City Clerk Ardashes Kassakhian, and will be moderated by ANCA-WR Board Member Anahid Oshagan; “Fusing the Future: The Power of Mass and Social Media” will be lead by Emmy Award nominated general assignment reporter for KTLA 5 News Ellina Abovian, founder and Director of New Michigan Media Hayg Oshagan, and founder of Savient Studios Sevan Torossian.

A Mix and Mingle Social will follow the forum at the Alumni Quad on the green.

Community members are encouraged to visit www.WeAre100.info for additional information. For sponsorship opportunities, call (510) 858-4003 or email sponsorship@weare100.info .

The Youth Forum is part of a series of events for Homenetmen Western Region’s centennial anniversary.

The forum will be followed by an innovative, historical exhibition – open to the public on September 16th; an all-day street festival on the same day of the exhibition opening; the Navasartian Games and Festival from July 3 to 7; and a Victory Ball on July 1. Centennial activities will conclude with the official Centennial Celebration Programs scheduled for October 5th in Northern California and October 28th in Southern California at Glendale High School.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, referred to as Homenetmen, is a 501 (C)3 non-profit organization founded in 1918, which has to date served more than 800,000 youth in five continents. Homenetmen Western Region currently has 19 chapters.