ANCA-WR Introduces 2018 Summer Intern Class

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region welcomed four eager and passionate interns, Aundrea Issakhanian, Jonathan Minassian, Taleen Nazarian, and Nicole Arslanian to participate in the Summer 2018 Internship Program.

“As a product of the ANCA-WR Internship Program (2014), it has been a heartfelt honor to oversee a multitude of interns get closer to the next step of their lives. The ANCA-WR Internship program is a true grassroots program. Like grass, we grow from the ground up—with deep roots in our community, nurtured by our surroundings, and enriching our environment. I am looking forward to seeing the interns grow during the duration of the internship as activists and as young-professionals, to one day become leaders of our community,” stated ANCA-WR Project Coordinator, Lori A. Sinanian.

The ANCA Western Region Internship Program is an intensive 10-week, part-time, leadership program, which introduces college students and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders to work in a professional work environment while learning the intricacies of public policy and advocacy. Throughout the ten weeks, interns will learn the minutiae of community organizing through weekly workshops and lectures with community leaders.

The 2018 Summer Interns will have the unique opportunity to meet several elected officials, including United States Congressman Adam Schiff, California State Senator Anthony Portantino, California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian, Pro Tempore Mayor Jack Hadjinian, Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, and Assemblymember Laura Friedman. During these meetings, the interns will engage in candid discussions with elected officials, and develop a deeper sense of understanding and appreciation for our political system. In addition to meeting with community leaders, interns will have workshops on Resume Building, iMovie, Out of CA Development and Advocacy, Lobbying, and How to Write a Press Release among several others.

Meet the interns:

Aundrea Issakhanian is a recent graduate from Fordham University in New York. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and Media Studies with a minor in Business Administration. Throughout her time in New York, she continued her involvement in the Armenian community by becoming involved with organizations such as the Armenian Youth Federation New York Hyortik Chapter and the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America. Aundrea plans to continue her studies and attend law school in the near future. She hopes that with her time spent at the ANCA-WR, she will better acclimate herself with the workings of the ANCA, particularly on the different avenues in which the ANCA advocates politically for the Armenian cause. In her spare time, Aundrea enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with friends, and travelling.

Jonathan Minassian is a promising student about to enter his second year at Azusa Pacific University. He is enrolled in their Honors College program, double majoring in both Business Economics and Honors Humanities. He hopes to be able to attend law school after his graduation. He coordinated with his fellow classmates to create the first missions trip to Armenia at Maranatha High School. He is an active member of Homenetmen’s Shant chapter. He is also a serving member of his church at St. Sarkis. Jonathan is devoted to finding the best ways to give back to the Armenian community to ensure the needs of the community are met. Jonathan enjoys playing football, basketball, and hanging out with friends.

Taleen Nazarian is a rising junior at the University of California, Irvine, majoring in Political Science and Social Policy and Public Service. She is actively involved in the Armenian Students’ Association, as the former Cultural Chair and the upcoming All-ASA Representative. She has planned cultural shows, booths, and events on campus that have helped to increase awareness about the Armenian Genocide as well as Armenian heritage and culture. Throughout the years, she has developed a very strong tie to her Armenian identity and becoming involved with the ANCA gives her the opportunity to give back to her community and fight for the Armenian cause. She is incredibly passionate about advocating for human and civil rights globally and envisions herself working in government affairs in the future. In her spare time, Taleen enjoys going hiking, going to the beach, and spending time with family.

Nicole Arslanian is currently a sophomore at the University of Southern California where she studies Political Science and is on a pre-law track. She is a member of the Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) and is a part of the USC Society of Women in the Law club. Before attending USC, Nicole attended A.G.B.U Manoogian-Demirdjian School where she was Team Captain of the Girls Varsity Basketball team and ran in the Varsity Cross-Country team. Additionally, she was Vice President of the Student Council and Co-Founder and Secretary of the Defeat Diabetes Club. She is excited to work with the ANCA-WR to ensure Armenian voices are heard and to get more involved within the Armenian community. In her free time, Nicole enjoys to play basketball, spend time with family and friends, and watching movies.

College students or recent college graduates interested in learning more or applying to the ANCA-WR Internship Program may do so online at ancawr.org/internship. Applications are accepted year-round. Deadline for the fall session is August 10.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.