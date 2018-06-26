Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arrives in Armenia

High-ranking diplomats from Azerbaijan and Turkey will participate in the ministerial council meeting of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Yerevan on June 27.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Tigran Balayan said that Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev will represent his country at the meeting, while Turkey will be represented by the head of its foreign ministry’s Multilateral Economic Cooperation Department.

Armenia is scheduled to pass the BSEC Chairmanship to Azerbaijan. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan and BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides will issue a statement on the event for media.

Members of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation include Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.