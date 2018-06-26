Yerevan Slams Aliyev’s Threat of Military Action

YEREVAN—Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday took to Twitter to slam Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest military threat against Artsakh and Armenia.

Speaking at a military parade in Baku on Tuesday, Aliyev threatened military strikes against strategic targets saying that Azerbaijan was equipped and reader to “reinstate its control over occupied territories.”

“War mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable, if not preposterous,” Mnatsakanyan wrote on his Twitter page. “Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table.”

The military parade in Baku was to mark what Azerbaijan claims as the 100th anniversary of its military—a blatant lie given that Azerbaijan barely had an army when it declared independence in 1918.

With the participation of some 4,000 military personne, the parade put on display Belarusian-made Polonez, Israeli-made LORA and Turkish made missiles SOM B1 missies.

“We are for the peaceful resolution of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict but [Armenia] has to understand that there is no military or strategic target that the Azerbaijani Army is unable to destroy,” Aliyev said in his remarks at the parade.

“The war is not over. Only its first phase has ended,” he said, calling Artsakh “primordially Azerbaijani territory.”