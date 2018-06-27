Pashinyan Meets with Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

During his 24-hour visit to Armenia, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. During the meeting, Pashinyan stated that he was proud of Ohanian’s successes and wished every Armenian in the Diaspora similar success. All Armenians must work toward the benefit, development and prosperity of the Republic of Armenia, Pashinyan said.

Ohanian, in turn, wished Pashinyan success in his new role as prime minister. He noted that this is his sixth visit to Armenia, and he hopes to contribute to the country’s development of its information technology field. Pashinyan and Ohanian discussed the current state of Armenia’s already noteworthy IT sector and explored ways in which Ohanian could further aid its progress.

Documenting his entire Armenian trip on social media, Ohanian posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “24 hours in Hayastan. Follow along.”

The Reddit Co-Founder also visited TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, and posted a video online from the garden, saying that he is inspired by the students there. An Instagram photo from the garden features Ohanian planting trees with the Armenian Tree Project — he planted one in honor of his newborn daughter and named it “Olympia.”

“She’s got two trees now,” he wrote. “One at each of her homes: Florida and Hayastan.”

Ohanian commented on how impressed he was with the TUMO Center.

“Every time I come to Armenia I get more and more inspired by what happens at TUMO,” he said. “It’s a world-class institution. I am an entrepreneur and investor in the technological sphere and I am proud to see such a wonderful institution here in Armenia. It’s so good and powerful — similar to what I have seen at Silicon Valley or other major technological hubs. I am so proud and inspired to see the changes that bring Armenia to the 21st century in this wonderful way. Continue to be so smart, you inspire me.”

One Instagram photo depicted Ohanian holding a silver coin that was etched with designs of Noah’s Ark and Ararat. He wrote that one of his best friends presented him with the coin, and he has carried it with him all over the world ever since.

During a trip to one of Armenia’s famous outdoor markets, Ohanian posted a photo featuring various fruits, vegetables and spices, among other traditional goods.

“Market visit,” he wrote. “Not pictured are the delicious apricots we ate. We are great at pickling things. My dad used to pickle vegetables for winter. His father pickled vegetables … I think it’s only a matter of time before I start.”