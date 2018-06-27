Prominent Blogger Alexander Lapshin Meets Armenian President

The prominent travel blogger, Alexander Lapshin, met with President of Armenia Sarkissian in Washington D.C. during Sarkissian’s three-day visit to the U.S. Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli, was arrested by Belarusian police in 2016 and extradited to Azerbaijan after the Azeri government issued an international arrest warrant for his visit to the Republic of Artsakh. Many viewed this arrest as a violation of international and human rights law.

Lapshin posted a photo with Sarkissian on Facebook, describing the Armenian President in a positive light.

“I met President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in Washington,” Lapshin wrote. “He is a surprisingly open, happy man, without the formalities typical to a country’s first figure.”

Lapshin also mocked Azerbaijan’s media, saying that his post would likely be misinterpreted by them.

President Sarkissian is in the United States for the Smithsonian’s 2018 Folklife Festival’s “Armenia: Creating Home” exhibit, which highlights Armenia’s vibrant history, culture and traditions. He attended several events during his visit, including a reception on the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia on Capitol Hill.