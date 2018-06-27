Justice Minister Emphasizes Holding Snap Elections in Armenia

During a working visit to Venice, Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan participated in the 115th Plenary Session of the Venice Commission. During his speech, Zeynalyan focused heavily on holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia. In order to hold free and fair elections, he explained, it is vital that Armenia is provided with the necessary legislative and technical conditions.

Zeynalyan expanded on his desired election reforms.

“I have also briefly outlined the direction of our changes. The main emphasis was the following: refuse the ranked voting system by ensuring a clear proportional electoral system, introduce double-voting prevention mechanisms, clear the electoral lists and make the right to judicial protection practically feasible, among other factors,” he said.

During his remarks at the session, Zeynalyan also stated that Armenia’s current government is the most democratic one in the region and is fully supported by the Armenian diaspora.

“I have stated that our government has set a task before itself to build a country where a person will feel herself/himself happy. The greatest mission of our government is to return to the people their indisputable right to form power,” Zeynalyan said.