Jailed Ex-General’s Wife Arrested

YEREVAN—Nazik Amiryan, the wife of ex-general Manvel Grigoryan, was arrested Wednesday two days after an arrest warrant was issued by law-enforcement bodies.

Grigoryan was arrested and charged with grand theft and illegal possession of weapons. The National Security Service of Armenia released a video of raids on Grigoryan’s properties in and around Etchmiadzin showing stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, as well as canned goods slated to be delivered to soldiers fighting the 2016 April War, with some accompanied by letters written by kindergarten and school children.

On June 19, Armenia’s parliament stripped Grigoryan of his immunity and voted in favor of prosecuting him with corruption.

Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS), which is conducting the high-profile inquiry, decided on Amiryan, explaining that two days after the Grigoryan’s arrest the police impounded two trucks filled with canned goods also earmarked for soldiers and military personnel.

According to an SIS statement, the truck drivers told police that Amiryan instructed them on June 16, the day of Grigoryan’s arrest, to urgently transport the food from the headquarters of the Yerkrapah Union of Karabakh war veterans, which was chaired by Grigoryan, to other locations.

Grigoryan’s son and Amiryan’s step-son, Karen Grigoryan, was the mayor Etchmiadzin, but resigned a day after his father’s arrest. He was charged Friday with aiding and abetting the ex-general in misappropriating three vans that were donated to the military by an Armenian Diaspora organization in Russia in 2016. He was not arrested but was made to sign a pledge to not leave the country.