ANCA Grassroots Advocates Hit Capitol Hill

ANCA Western Region Communications Coordinator Dickran Khodanian, ANCA Leo Sarkisian intern Lucine Mekhanjian, Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway intern Jirayr Ashotyan, ANCA WR advocate Silva Kechichian thank Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) for his leadership in securing U.S. aid for Artsakh de-mining and efforts to ensure U.S. support for regional rehabilitation centers, like Stepanakert's Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center. The ANCA Eastern Region team, led by ANCA National Board Member Greg Bedian, offering updates on US-Armenia relations to Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland's 4th Congressional District. ANCA Eastern Region advocates have a frank discussion on community priorities with Rep. Peter King (R-NY), who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, Finance Committee and House Select Committee on Intelligence. ANCA Leo Sarkisian intern Lilit Bazikyan and ANCA Western Region Government Relations Coordinator Serob Abrahamian reviewing the ANCA's 360-Degree Armenian advocacy priorities with Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA).

WASHINGTON—Armenian Americans visiting the nation’s capital for the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia and the Smithsonian’s landmark “Armenia: Creating Home” program took to Capitol Hill Wednesday to advance the Armenian National Committee of America’s policy priorities: a qualitative strengthening of U.S.-Armenian relations, security and status for the independent Republic of Artsakh, and justice for the Armenian Genocide.

The advocacy day is a precursor to nationwide meetings scheduled in congressional districts across the U.S. during the “August Recess,” when Senators and Representatives reconnect with constituents through local meetings and events.

“We were pleased to be able to arrange face-to-face congressional advocacy opportunities for so many Armenians from around the Eastern United States who gathered this week in Washington for the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and the Centennial of the First Armenian Republic,” ANCA National Board member Greg Bedian, who travelled from Chicago to lead advocacy teams, said.

“It’s great to be in our nation’s capital with so many Armenians from across the Western United States — celebrating the first century of U.S.-Armenia relations, visiting the Smithsonian’s remarkable Armenia: Creating Home program, and sharing our policy priorities with our elected officials,” ANCA Western Region Communications Coordinator Dickran Khodanian said.

Khodanian, along with ANCA-Western Region Government Affairs Coordinator Serob Abrahamian and Community Development Coordinator Simon Maghakyan, traveled to Washington, D.C. to join in constituent meetings.

Local advocates were joined by 2018 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship members and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program interns in meetings across Capitol Hill.

Among the bipartisan Senate and House offices visited by ANCA advocates were: Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Representatives: Dave Bratt (R-VA), Anthony Brown (D-MD), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Michael Coffman (R-CO), Jim Costa (D-CA), John Curtis (R-UT), Danny Davis (D-IL), Dwight Evans (D-PA), Brian Higgins (D-NY), Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN), Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), Peter King (R-NY), Ruben Kihuen (D-NV), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), Erik Paulsen (R-MN), Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), Jared Polis (D-CO), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Albio Sires (D-NJ), Scott Tipton (R-CO), Dave Trott (R-MI), and David Valadao (R-CA).

ANCA advocacy day was part of a three-day Capitol Hill celebration of a century of U.S.-Armenia friendship, which was launched on Tuesday evening with a special congressional reception headlined by President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. June 28 will feature the planned unveiling of Armen Garo’s (Garegin Pastermadjian) bust at the Armenian Embassy followed by a reception honoring President Sarkissian. Pastermadjian served as the first ambassador to the U.S. from the First Republic of Armenia between 1919 and 1920. The events will culminate in the kick-off of the 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival on June 28, where Armenian culture and history take center-stage along with Catalonia.