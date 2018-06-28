Prince William Receives Cross from Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM—On June 28, His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, where he met with leaders of Jerusalem’s three Christian communities. His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian represented the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and gifted an Armenian cross to His Highness.

During the prince’s visit to the Armenian Chapel inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a welcoming speech was delivered by the Armenian Superior of the Holy Sepulchre Church The Rev. Fr. Samvel Aghoyan. After the speech, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem presented the cross to the prince.

An inscription on the cross reads: “A present of an Armenian Cross from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem presented to His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, during His visit to the Holy Sepulchre Church on June 28, 2018.”