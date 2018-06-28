Sahakyan Commemorates 25th Anniversary of Martakert’s Liberation

MARTAKERT—On June 28, President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited Martakert to participate in events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the town’s liberation from Azerbaijan.

During the anniversary event, President Sahakyan awarded two freedom fighters with “Battle Cross, Order of the Second Degree,” medals and five freedom fighters with “For Service in Battle” medals in recognition of their bravery during combat and defense of the homeland.

The president gave a speech on Martakert’s liberation from military-political and moral perspectives. He added that the town’s liberation was crucial in restoring confidence to the region and ensuring future military and developmental successes. Specifically, he said, the liberation allowed for the region’s revitalization after the destruction caused by the Azeris.

Sahakyan emphasized that Martakert must return to its former glory. He encouraged the thousands of Martakert residents who moved away from their native homeland after the war to return and contribute to the town’s development and growth.

“The most important mission for Armenians is to live and create in the native land, to protect and develop the motherland,” Sahakyan said. “Doing the utmost in this direction is our common duty.”

High-ranking officials, representatives from Armenia and the diaspora, and foreign guests were present at the events.