President Sarkissian Meets with ARF and ANCA at Aramian House

WASHINGTON—On June 29, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Aramian House — a landmark property that serves as home for the Armenian National Committee of America youth training and job placement programs — for a breakfast meeting with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and ANCA.

Sarkissian, accompanied by Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian, met with ARF Bureau member and President of ANC International Hagop Der Khatchaturian, ARF Eastern U.S. Chairman George Aghjayan and Eastern U.S. Central Committee Members Hayg Oshagan and Jano Avedissian. The ANCA’s Aram Hamparian, Elizabeth Chouldjian and Tereza Yerimyan also took part in the meeting.

Prior to the start of the meeting, Sarkissian greeted participants of the ANCA’s advocacy training and career development programs: the Leo Sarkisian Internship and the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program.

A broad array of homeland and diasporan policy priorities were discussed, including those related to regional developments, the new constitutional order in Armenia, domestic reforms, economic progress, Armenia’s foreign relations priorities and advocacy-related activities.

“We had an important and informative meeting with President Sarkissian and Ambassador Hovhannissian about U.S.-Armenia relations, American-Armenian aspirations, Armenia’s needs and priorities; we also addressed the role of the diaspora in building bridges with the homeland and helping it solidify its state foundations and become a beacon of freedom and democracy in the region,” Der Khatchadurian said.

The meeting took place the morning after the Armenian Embassy hosted a special celebration, featuring the unveiling of a statue of Armenia’s first diplomat to Washington, Armen Garo, who was a leader of the ARF’s revolutionary movement and a founding father of the First Armenian Republic.

“We welcome this opportunity to meet and exchange views with President Sarkissian on our shared aims and aspirations,” Aghjayan said. “We look forward to continued engagement on all issues of concern to our community and cause.”