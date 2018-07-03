Funeral Notice: Hrach Petrossian

HRACH PETROSSIAN
Born on March 31, 1932, Tabriz, Iran
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Hrach Petrossian, who passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, 1510 E. Mountain Ave., Glendale, CA 91207.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Loretta Petrossian
Daughter, Melina and Mike Turchan and children, Vanessa and Matthew
Son, Alen and Monica Petrossian and children, Cynthia and Kevin
In-Laws and many relatives and friends
A memorial reception will follow the funeral services at Regency Event Venue, 401 W. Colorado St., Glendale
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Focus on Children Now” Fund.
