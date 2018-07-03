U.S. Ambassador Hails Armenia as ‘Good Friend and Partner’

YEREVAN—Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan and met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills to commemorate American Independence Day on July 4. During the meeting, Pashinyan and Mills discussed the friendly relations both countries share, issues of concern to Armenia, and ways to build upon their trade and investment exchanges, among other topics.

On behalf of the Armenian government and its people, Pashinyan congratulated Mills and the embassy staff and, by extension, all citizens of the United States. Pashinyan wished welfare and continuous development to the United States, according to the government’s press service.

Mills thanked Pashinyan for the visit and congratulations.

“It is an honor for us to host you at the U.S. Embassy on this beautiful day when we celebrate our independence,” Mills said. “Armenia is a good friend and partner of the United States, and I look forward to our continued cooperation in line with the spirit of our common democratic values.”

Pashinyan highly valued the close cooperation that both governments share.

“The Armenian government values active dialogue and cooperation in all aspects of mutual interest with the United States,” Pashinyan said. “We are ready to give a new momentum to our bilateral partnership through joint efforts, including the purpose of expanding commercial ties.”

Mills and Pashinyan discussed the ongoing changes in Armenia regarding the strengthening of democracy, protecting human rights, combating corruption, and the developing of civil society and the legal system. Mills stressed that the United States is willing to closely cooperate with the Armenian government and provide necessary consultative, technical and financial assistance to aid with the new government’s objectives. Also discussed was the involvement of American investments in Armenia and the boosting of bilateral commercial ties, including building upon current potential.

Pashinyan and Mills also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and emphasized that the only solution is a peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.