Pashinyan and Sinanyan Discuss Diaspora Support for Armenia

YEREVAN—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday met with Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan to discuss ways in which the Diaspora can support the new Armenian government.

“Our brethren from Los Angeles and Glendale provided great support during the political processes which took place in Armenia,” Pashinyan said. “We hope that in the post-revolutionary period this support will continue and grow stronger.”

Sinanyan highlighted that the Armenian community of Glendale is extremely excited about the changes taking place in Armenia that were brought on by the Velvet Revolution. Glendale Armenians continue to remain optimistic about the new government and view it as legitimate. The Diaspora is hopeful for the future of Armenia and wishes Pashinyan’s government great success as it restores democracy in the country.

Pashinyan and Sinanyan expressed hope for greater Armenia-Diaspora engagement, and explored options for future collaboration.

“Our Armenian residents are looking forward to substantive developments,” Sinanyan said. “I am convinced that there are many spheres of cooperation — we must find the most effective options and be able to provide the best results.”

Both agreed that Diaspora programs that emphasize repatriation and the preservation of Armenian identity were important.