‘We Are Gyumri’ Announces Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Recipients

The Armenian Cultural Foundation’s “We Are Gyumri” Committee is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2018–2019 Mina Shirvanian Scholarship, which is awarded to students in the Shirak Province of Armenia. Twelve university students will be awarded scholarships for the upcoming academic year, consisting of 10 new recipients and two from the prior year. In honor of the late Mina Shirvanian and her role as a community benefactor with an immense passion for supporting Armenian youth, the scholarship fund was changed to a memorial scholarship in February 2018.

Scholarship candidates were selected following an interview process on June 2, which drew in the participation of a total of 24 students. Interviews focused on the students’ field of study, personal achievements, their decision to pursue their education in the Shirak province, volunteer experience, and more. The interview, along with a grading scale of criteria, including grade point average, family circumstances, military service and background, allowed for the selection of the final promising recipients.

Alongside “We Are Gyumri” Scholarship Committee members, Mr. and Mrs. Vahik and Alice Petrossian also participated in the interviews. The committee was fortunate to have the participation of the Petrossians, long-time community activists and supporters of worthwhile projects in our local communities and the Homeland, in this year’s round of interviews.

All 12 scholarship recipients will become volunteers of the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia starting in September 2018, where youth continue to partake in various year-round activities including English language classes, Armenian national dance, computer classes, intellectual clubs and tutoring, art, piano, and guitar classes, as well as events and exhibitions.

The “We Are Gyumri” Scholarship Committee members include Nvard Manasyan, Seda Davidian, Garine Izmirlian, Talar Aintablian and Tatul Manukyan, who closely collaborate with the Shirvanian Youth Center’s Manager/Program Coordinator Gohar Karapetyan during this process.

From their love of arts to the sciences, education and volunteerism, the “We Are Gyumri” Committee is confident that these bright young adults will attain their academic and professional aspirations. The 2018–2019 Mina Shirvanian Scholarship recipients include:

Diana Chakhoyan

Romik Harutyunyan

Ani Dilanyan

Ani Sahakyan

Avetiq Tovmasyan

Seda Sahakyan

Ani Khachatryan

Susanna Eghoyan

Manushak Uzunyan

Andranik Palyan

Nune Papoyan

Anahit Muradyan

The mission of the “We Are Gyumri” Campaign is to create a positive and lasting impact on youth in Gyumri, Armenia. The campaign restructured and renovated the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia that had been destroyed during the 1988 Spitak earthquake. Further, a year-round functional program was created at the center to teach youth in Gyumri everyday skills, to provide them with the essentials they need for a brighter future, and to serve as a bridge between youth in Gyumri and their peers in the Diaspora. As another component of the campaign, the “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Fund is intended for residents of the Shirak Province to pursue their undergraduate education in their native region.