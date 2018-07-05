President Sarkissian Meets with Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

YEREVAN—On July 5, President Armen Sarkissian met with System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, a board member of the Creative Armenia arts foundation, and Garin Hovannisian, Creative Armenia’s founding director, to discuss ways in which the new government can work with the foundation to promote cultural initiatives in the country.

Sarkissian praised Tankian for both his musical talent as well as his service to the nation.

“You are not only a great musician, but a wonderful Armenian — a dignified and proud Armenian,” Sarkissian said to Tankian.

Hovannisian introduced Creative Armenia’s main goals and direction. The foundation’s mission is not only to develop Armenian culture, Hovannisian said, but also to become a platform for discovering talented artists, assisting them and implementing promising projects.

Creative Armenia board members stated that the foundation plans on becoming one of the most dynamic and effective cultural initiatives in the country.

Sarkissian welcomed the foundation’s proposed programs and initiatives and expressed the government’s readiness to assist with their implementation as much as possible.