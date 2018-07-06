Veteran ARF Member Mher Chekerdemian Passes Away

It is with great sorrow the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee announced the passing of Mher Chekerdemian, one of its veteran members, who passed away on July 5 in Fresno, Calif.

For decades Chekerdemian has been an active member of the ARF, occupying leadership positing in the party and community organizations, including serving on the ARF Western US Central Committee. He was leading figure in the advancement of the Armenian-American community life in Fresno.

The Central Committee extends its heartfelt condolences to Chekerdemian’s family, relatives and fellow ARF members.