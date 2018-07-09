Rivaldo, Figo, Djorkaeff and others: Football legends meet in Armenia

YEREVAN—Latin American and European football stars came together at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on July 8 for a Legends Match. The game was organized by Russia-based Armenian businessman Arthur Soghomonyan, the owner of Armenian Yerevan FC (previously Pyunik). Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was present to watch the match.

Participating in the match were Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Luis Figo Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovic Giuly, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs and others.

Armenia’s long-time goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky and legendary footballer Khoren Hovhannisyan played for the European team managed by Paolo Maldini. Ronaldo took charge of the Latin American team.

Figo scored the opener in the seventh minute, but it was canceled by Batistuta a minute later. Javier Saviola and De Rosario scored in the 53rd and 61st minutes, respectively, giving a two-goal lead to Latin America.

Djorkaeff’s stunning goal in the 64th minute was unable to save the Europeans from defeat as De Rosario and Bebeto added two more close to the end of the match to make it 5–2.

Former French International, 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Youri Djorkaeff said he’s ready to support Armenian football. Djorkaeff, of Armenian descent, discussed the issue with Pashinyan.

“The working day started with a meeting with world-famous Armenian footballer, World Cup and European Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“He said he’s delighted with the Armenian revolution and is ready to seriously support Armenian football,” Pashinyan said.