Mnatsakanyan Discusses International Relations with U.K. Under-Secretary

YEREVAN—Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Permanent Under-Secretary at the U.K.G. Foreign and Commonwealth Office Simon McDonald in Yerevan to discuss Armenian-British relations as well as concerns regarding situations in Karabakh, Syria and Iran.

Mnatsakanyan hailed the intensification of Armenian-British relations, which were reflected in the frequent visits between diplomats of the two countries. He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continue expanding the dialogue between the two countries to achieve more tangible results.

McDonald said that it is now a great time to visit Armenia to get first-hand information about the country and discuss the ways of expanding the Armenian-British agenda.

Mnatsakanyan briefed McDonald on the recent domestic developments in Armenia, emphasizing the new government’s willingness to continue with its reforms agenda with support from European colleagues.

Both referred to the Armenia-EU partnership and emphasized the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement — Mnatsakanyan said he hoped that the United Kingdom would soon ratify the agreement. The diplomats reflected on a number of pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and Iran’s nuclear programs.

Mnatsakanyan briefed Mr. McDonald on the Karabakh peace process, reiterating Armenia’s commitment to an exceptionally peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. He noted that Artsakh’s status and security are a priority for Armenia, and emphasized the importance of establishing an atmosphere conducive to peace. Mnatsakanyan welcomed the U.K.’s support for the OSCE Co-Chairs’ efforts.