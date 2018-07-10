ARS Social Services Receives Grant from Pasadena Community Foundation

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services announced that it will be offering general social services through its office in Pasadena, California, as a result of grant funding received through the Pasadena Community Foundation and the Pasadena Assistance Fund.

Comprehensive social services aimed at assisting the economically disadvantaged senior population in Pasadena will be offered, including case management, completion of forms, the promotion of health and safety, necessary supportive services, information/referrals, and more.

Further, ARS Social Services was one of only two recipients of funding from the Pasadena Assistance Fund, an endowment fund managed by PCF, for Fiscal Years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 under the program category of Public Services to serve low and moderate-income Pasadena residents. As a result, adults and senior clients will be served in the areas of employment preparation and job referral services, completion of forms, telecommunications and utility-assistance related matters, as well as senior services.

On June 14, Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations of ARS Social Services, attended the Pasadena Community Foundation’s 19th Annual Local Heroes Celebration at the Hilton Pasadena. During the event, PCF honored its 2018 grantees. Over 240 civic and community leaders, including representatives from over 50 nonprofits, attended the annual celebration of local philanthropy.

Founded in 1953, the Pasadena Community Foundation is an advocate for local philanthropy and is dedicated to improving the lives of people in the greater Pasadena area. The Foundation helps donors maximize the impact of their charitable contributions – strengthening the community, preserving cultural resources, and assisting those in need. The Pasadena Assistance Fund seeks to help Pasadena residents “Build Better Lives” through grants to local human services agencies serving Pasadena.

The ARS Social Services office in Pasadena is located at the Jivalagian Youth Center, 2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. For additional information, contact the office directly at (626) 797-6187 or the ARS Social Services main office at (818) 241-7533.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and Studio City. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, and more. ARS Social Services can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.