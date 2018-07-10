ARS Welcomes New Chapter in the Netherlands

ALMELO, Netherlands – The Armenian Relief Society, Inc. welcomed the inception of the ARS “Netherlands” Chapter-at-Large on June 30. The establishment of the new chapter in the Netherlands, adds another country to the ARS portfolio, making it 27 countries with active ARS Chapters.

More than 100 community members gathered at the Calouste Gulbenkian Hall in Almelo and learned about the Armenian Relief Society and the activities it carries out worldwide and in the homeland.

Central Executive Board member Liza Avakian provided the newly formed chapter with the ARS flag, so it can be proudly displayed during the ARS events. In her congratulatory remarks she said, “We are excited that yet another diasporan community will have an ARS Structure in its region and we are hopeful that the new chapter will diligently work to serve the humanitarian mission of the organization both on a local and global level.” The event also featured a cultural program.

“On behalf of our large family, we whole heartedly congratulate the Chapter-at-Large and wish them luck in all of their endeavors. We are cognizant that as long as they take bold steps, they will be contributing to the selfless work of the ARS,” said a statement from the ARS Central Executive.

Established in 1910, the ARS operates in 27 countries, serving the humanitarian needs of Armenians and non-Armenians alike. Through its avowed mission and numerous philanthropic projects, the organization has empowered women to make an impact on their communities and has promoted education, health, and humanitarian aid.