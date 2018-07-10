Artsakh President Visits Frontlines

Azerbaijan, Again, Skips OSCE Monitoring Mission

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh President visited several frontlines on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border on Tuesday in an effort to gain first-hand perspective of efforts by troops to reinforce and protect what is known as the line of contact

Artsakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials accompanied Sahakian on the frontline visits, which was also aimed at assessing the needs of soldiers and effectiveness of operations.

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reported that Azerbaijan, once again, skipped a scheduled monitoring of the line-of-contact by the OSCE.

In line with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Barda road section.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as Head of the OSCE HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia)

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.