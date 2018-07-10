Funeral Notice: Meher Chekherdemian

MEHER CHEKHERDEMIAN
Born in 1935
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Meher Chekherdemian, who passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721, followed by internment at Massis-Ararat Cemetery, 250 N. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706
He is survived by his:
Wife, Sossy Chekherdemian
Son, Garo and Carla Chekherdemian and children, Alexia and Alex
Daughter, Jackline Chekherdemian
Son, Ara Chekherdemian
Son, Raffi Chekherdemian
Sister, Ashkhen Ispenjian and son, Garo
Sister, Nora and Levon Guleyan and children with their families
Sister, Ouri Henry and children with their families
Sister-in-law, Anahid Chekherdemian
Cousins, John and Anne Erysian
Siran Erysian and Eric Brenglemen
Billy and Lusine Erysian and children
Zarouhi Chekherdemian and her nieces and nephews
Sisters-in-law, Sona and Haig Avakian and children with their families
Aznive Vartanian and children with their families
Maral and Mark Zivkovich and children
Brother-in-law, Yetvart Megerdichian and children with their families
Yervant Kasparian
Marie Jelilian and children
Karnig Sarkissian
And the entire Chekherdemian, Tutunjian, Donabedian, Yeginian, Cherchian, Brunicardi, Khachadourian, Williams and Pilavian familess and relatives and friends.
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at the hall adjacent to Holy Trinity Armenian Church
In-lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF (Armenian Cultural Foundation).
