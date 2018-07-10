Funeral Notice: Meher Chekherdemian

MEHER CHEKHERDEMIAN

Born in 1935

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Meher Chekherdemian, who passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721, followed by internment at Massis-Ararat Cemetery, 250 N. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706

He is survived by his:

Wife, Sossy Chekherdemian

Son, Garo and Carla Chekherdemian and children, Alexia and Alex

Daughter, Jackline Chekherdemian

Son, Ara Chekherdemian

Son, Raffi Chekherdemian

Sister, Ashkhen Ispenjian and son, Garo

Sister, Nora and Levon Guleyan and children with their families

Sister, Ouri Henry and children with their families

Sister-in-law, Anahid Chekherdemian

Cousins, John and Anne Erysian

Siran Erysian and Eric Brenglemen

Billy and Lusine Erysian and children

Zarouhi Chekherdemian and her nieces and nephews

Sisters-in-law, Sona and Haig Avakian and children with their families

Aznive Vartanian and children with their families

Maral and Mark Zivkovich and children

Brother-in-law, Yetvart Megerdichian and children with their families

Yervant Kasparian

Marie Jelilian and children

Karnig Sarkissian

And the entire Chekherdemian, Tutunjian, Donabedian, Yeginian, Cherchian, Brunicardi, Khachadourian, Williams and Pilavian familess and relatives and friends.

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at the hall adjacent to Holy Trinity Armenian Church

In-lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF (Armenian Cultural Foundation).