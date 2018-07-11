Glendale Library to Celebrate Yerevan’s 2800th Anniversary

GLENDALE—To celebrate the 2800th anniversary of Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, the City of Glendale and the Library, Arts and Culture Department in collaboration with the Yerevan Municipality Tourism Office will host a special 10-day exhibition at the Downtown Central Library’s ReflectSpace and PassageWay galleries. YEREVAN2800 will run from July 11–22 with the opening reception on Friday, July 13, from 7–9 p.m. Entrance to the reception is from Louise Street only.

Dating back to the 8th century B.C., Yerevan is one of the world’s oldest and continuously inhabited cities. Yerevan’s undeniable mark in history and its dynamic vitality will be showcased with historic images as well as contemporary art, film and photography illustrating its place in the world as a thriving and vibrant city of the 21st century. Photographs highlighting Armenia’s recent historic Velvet Revolution taken in the streets of Yerevan will also be displayed.

Photographs by notable photographers such as Vruyr, J. Dadyants, and H. Tarverdyants depict Yerevan from the 19th century to the present day. The historic and Soviet-era photographs are preserved in the collection of the Yerevan History Museum and reprinted for this special exhibition. Artists in YEREVAN2800: Sev Black, Sophia Gasparian, Narine Isajanyan, Edmond Keshishyan, Ashot Khudaverdyan, Karen Mirzoyan and Anahid Yahjian/Emily Mkrtichian.

The Downtown Central Library’s ReflectSpace is an inclusive exhibition gallery designed to explore and reflect on major human atrocities, genocides and civil rights violations. Immersive in conception, ReflectSpace is a hybrid space that is both experiential and informative, employing art, technology and interactive media to reflect on the past and present of Glendale’s communal fabric and interrogate current-day global human rights issues.

Glendale’s Library, Arts and Culture Department began in 1907 and includes six neighborhood libraries as well as the Brand Library and Art Center, housed in the historic 1904 mansion of Glendale pioneer Leslie C. Brand, and the Downtown Central Library, a 93,000 square foot center for studying, learning and gathering.