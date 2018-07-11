House of Commons Approves Armenia-EU Agreement

LONDON—The United Kingdom’s House of Commons approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union, according to Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tigran Balayan.

“The Armenian Embassy in London informs that today the House of Commons of Great Britain has approved the agreement between Armenia and the European Union, passing it to the House of Lords for the final ratification,” Balayan wrote on Twitter.

The agreement was ratified by the Armenian parliament on April 11, and came partially into force on June 1. The agreement was signed on November 24, 2017, at the fifth summit of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program in Brussels.

Armenia is the only member of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union to have signed a similar document with the European Union. The agreement will fully enter into force after it is ratified by all 28 member states of the European Union. So far, it has been ratified by Armenia, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania.