Funeral Notice: Garabed Parseghian

GARABED PARSEGHIAN

Born on March 23, 1937, Aleppo, Syria

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, and relative Garabed Parseghian, who passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood, followed by internment at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nancy Parseghian

Son, Dr. Missag Paseghian

Daughter, Maral Parseghian

And the entire Parseghian, Postajian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.