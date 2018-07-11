Funeral Notice: Garabed Parseghian

GARABED PARSEGHIAN
Born on March 23, 1937, Aleppo, Syria
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, and relative Garabed Parseghian, who passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood, followed by internment at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Nancy Parseghian
Son, Dr. Missag Paseghian
Daughter, Maral Parseghian
And the entire Parseghian, Postajian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.