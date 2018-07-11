Funeral Service: Haroutyun Kalpakian

HAROUTYUN KALPAKIAN

Born on July 28, 1932, Athens, Greece

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Haroutyun Kalpakian, who passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Arsine Kalpakian

Daughter, Mary and Berdj Karapetian and children, Nicolette, Haig, and Raffi

Son, Sarkis Kalpakian

Sister-in-law, Anita Kalpakian

Niece, Nancy Berian and son Michael

Nephew, Garo and Gayane Kalpakian and children, Nairi and Nico

Sister-in-law, Srbuhi Gudenian and Krikor Deirmendjian

Many relatives and friends

The service will conclude at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

A memorial luncheon will follow at Anoush Banquet Hall at 1320 West Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91201.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Armenian Association of Los Angeles.