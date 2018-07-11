Funeral Service: Haroutyun Kalpakian

HAROUTYUN KALPAKIAN
Born on July 28, 1932, Athens, Greece
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative Haroutyun Kalpakian, who passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Arsine Kalpakian
Daughter, Mary and Berdj Karapetian and children, Nicolette, Haig, and Raffi
Son, Sarkis Kalpakian
Sister-in-law, Anita Kalpakian
Niece, Nancy Berian and son Michael
Nephew, Garo and Gayane Kalpakian and children, Nairi and Nico
Sister-in-law, Srbuhi Gudenian and Krikor Deirmendjian
Many relatives and friends
The service will conclude at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
A memorial luncheon will follow at Anoush Banquet Hall at 1320 West Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91201.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Armenian Association of Los Angeles.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.