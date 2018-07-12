EU Leaders Pledge to Support Armenia

BRUSSELS—Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Presidents of the European Union’s European Council and European Commission at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium to discuss EU-Armenia relations and the new government’s mission.

During his meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, the new Armenian government’s goal is to strengthen democracy, ensure rule of law and support an independent judiciary. Armenia welcomes the EU’s support and is ready for close cooperation to achieve these goals.

Tusk spoke about expanding the Armenia-EU partnership and welcomed the recent national unity in Armenia.

“I have always been the friend of Armenia. What happened in Armenia was unique, I would say, was very European. Your example was very promising and you can expect the EU’s support on the path of implementing the reforms,” Tusk said.

During the meeting, the officials also exchanged views on different issues aimed at developing the Armenia-EU ties. Regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan said Armenia is committed to the negotiation process being carried out under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and stated that any attempt to solve the conflict through military means will be an encroachment against the regional security, democracy and human rights.

“Like any democratic country, Armenia strives for peace and does everything for ensuring regional security and stability,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also discussed the perspectives of Armenia-EU relations in the context of the democratic changes in Armenia with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

Juncker said the EU is inspired by the peaceful and democratic nature of changes in Armenia and expressed willingness to continue to support the country’s reforms.

Pashinyan was grateful for the EU’s previous support and assured Juncker that, moving forward, both institutional and financial support and consulting will be used in a more responsible manner.

“The ongoing fight against corruption is one of the main priorities of our government,” Pashinyan said.