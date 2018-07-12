At NATO, Pashinyan Questions Baku’s Commitment to Peace Process

BRUSSELS—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned Azerbaijan’s commitment to the Karabakh peace process, telling world leaders gathered at NATO’s working group on Afghanistan that Baku’s actions undermine the conflict resolution process.

Pashinyan referenced NATO’s final declaration, which, in generic form, urged sides to constructively seek peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts.

“We continue to support the right of all our partners to make independent and sovereign choices on foreign and security policy, free from external pressure and coercion. We remain committed in our support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova. In this context, we continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, based upon these principles and the norms of international law, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final Act. We urge all parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution, within the established negotiation frameworks,” said the NATO declaration.

Touching on the fact that NATO has constantly and comprehensively stated that it plays no role in the Karabakh conflict resolution process, Pashinyan sought to assert Armenia’s position on the matter.

“Armenia, like any other democratic country, reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within format mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Any attempt to settle this conflict through military means should be viewed as an attack on democracy, human rights and peace,” said Pashinyan reiterating statements he made a day before when meeting with French President Emanuel Macron and EU leaders.

“The recent ceasefire violation and provocation initiated by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh seriously question Baku’s commitment to the peace process,” added Pashinyan.

“We reaffirm the importance of the implementation of the previous agreements, in particular, those reached during the meetings in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva, which aim at creating favorable conditions for peace and making confidence-building measures,” explained Pashinyan.

Armenia’s prime minister also reiterated Yerevan’s commitment to continue its participation in the NATO mission in Afghanistan, citing his new government’s commitment to international peace and respect for human rights.

“Armenia will continue supporting the inclusive peace process led and participated by Afghanistan. I want to once again state that we will continue supporting the international efforts aimed at establishing comprehensive peace, prosperity and stability in friendly Afghanistan,” said Pashinyan who said that Armenia will devote 130 troops, as in the past, to the effort.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday met President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during NATO dinner German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet Prime Minister Pashinyan Canadian Prime Minister Justin Troudeau talks with Prime Minister Pashinyan during NATO summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with Prime Minister Pashinyan French President Emanuel Macron introduces Prime Minister Pashinyan to Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaitė Prime Minister Pashinyan chats with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte Belgium's Prime MinisterCharles Michel chats with Prime Minister Pashinyan Prime Minister Pashinyan and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras meet in Brussels Prime Minister Pashinyan held a meeting with Lativian President Raimonds Vējonis

During his visit to Brussels, Pashinyan had the opportunity to meet with various leaders of NATO member-states and Europe. On Wednesday, he attended the NATO dinner and met with President Donald Trump and first lady, Melania (explore above photo gallery).