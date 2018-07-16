Hacop and Hilda Baghdassarian Community Center Inaugurated in Artsakh

Hilda Baghdassarian leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hacop and Hilda Baghdassarian Community Center in Krasni village in Askaran, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—It was a festive day in the Krasni village in the Askeran region of Artstakh on Monday as local residents, community leaders and government officials joined the Baghdassarian family of Los Angeles in inaugurating the Hacop and Hilda Baghdassarian Community Center, which was built as a result of the generous contribution by the family.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian was on for the ceremony and thanked Hacop Baghdassarian for decades of dedicated support to the advancement of Artsakh and as an ardent donor of the Hayastan All-Armenia Fund, which implemented the project.

Baghdassarian passed away last year, leaving a void in his family, the Armenian-American community in the Western United States, as well as those in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk who benefitted from his unwavering support and generosity.

Sahakian met Hacop Baghdassarian’s widow, Hilda and his sons, Peter and Gevik who had come to Artsakh with their families to take part in the occasion.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Chairman of the Artsakh National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan and other officials joined in the ceremony.