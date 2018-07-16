Armenia Cooperating with Red Cross for Captive’s Return

YEREVAN—Armenian authorities are working with the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure the safe return of Tavush resident Karen Ghazaryan who crossed into Azerbaijan on Sunday and has been held captive.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters Monday that the 34-year-old Ghazaryan, whom the Azerbaijanis are calling an “Armenian spy,” has a history of mental illness, which has prevented him from serving in the Armed Forces.

Balayan said that relevant domcumentation has been shared with the ICRC to facilitate cross-border negotiations for his return.

“The Ministry of Defense is in touch with the ICRC and is taking necessary steps to arrange the citizen’s earliest return to Armenia,” Balayan said.