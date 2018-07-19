Canada AYF Atop Mt. Ararat

On July 12, Raffi Hasserjian, a member of the Armenian Youth Federation of Canada, along with Krikor Sahakian, an AYF Canada Camp Vanadzor alumnus from the AYF of Jerusalem, climbed 5,137 meters, or approximately 3.2 miles to reach the summit of Mount Ararat! They brought along an Armenian tri-color and a flag of AYF Canada.
