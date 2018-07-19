‘Architects of Denial’ Team to be Honored at 2018 ANCA-WR Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region will award the “Architects of Denial” executive producers and team including David McKenzie, Montel Williams, Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, and Elizabeth Stanton with the distinguished ANCA-WR Excellence in Media Award at the 2018 Annual Gala on Sunday, October 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“Through the production and wide dissemination of the film Architects of Denial as well as the television special Denial and the travel shows produced by David McKenzie and his wonderful team, the Armenian Cause for justice has been brought to the forefront in mainstream media, providing us with the necessary tools to combat the well-funded Turkish and Azeri lobbies in the most effective way possible,” stated Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the ANCA-Western Region. “We could not think of a more worthy team this year to receive the prestigious Excellence in Media award, and we are so grateful to David McKenzie for the passion and dedication he brings to promoting awareness of our issues.”

The ANCA-WR has had the privilege of working closely with this team consisting of highly successful and accomplished Emmy-winning filmmakers, producers, and actors, particularly on their groundbreaking film, “Architects of Denial” and their television special, “Denial.” These projects have served to exponentially advance the interests of the Armenian Cause in non-Armenian circles, ranging from the American public, to government officials, to media. In addition, these films have also served as an effective method to tie Turkey with Azerbaijan, and the Armenian Genocide with Artsakh and the Baku/Sumgait/Kirovabad pogroms.

The team behind “Architects of Denial” have also made themselves available for presentations about the film and about Armenia and Artsakh. Because of their efforts, many elected officials have gained insight into issues which concern our community and have enabled them to view these issues from an honest perspective, emboldening them to stand up against the Turkish and Azeri lobbies which seek to sway them with false information and anti-Armenian propaganda.

In addition to their work with “Architects of Denial,” both Laura McKenzie and Elizabeth Stanton also continue to bring further exposure to Armenia and the Armenian People when they each featured Armenia on their respective travel shows, “Laura McKenzie’s Traveler” and “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World.” With their segments, they were able to highlight Armenia’s rich history and culture through their interactions with the locals and several sightseeing destinations, thereby promoting tourism and wide-spread interest.

In recognition and genuine appreciation for all their efforts and commitment in working for the Armenian Cause, the “Architects of Denial” team is undeniably deserving of this award.

The 2018 ANCA-WR Annual Gala will be held on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The main event will begin at 4:30p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. A three-course dinner will follow at 6:00 p.m. accompanied by a powerful program and presentation of awards.

Last year’s Gala attracted over 1,000 attendees as it honored a variety of individuals who have worked in various fields to promote justice for the Armenian Cause. The ANCA-WR Gala represents the single largest annual gathering of Armenian American public policy leaders throughout the western United States and is attended by prominent Members of Congress, state legislators and officials, community leaders, and many of the organization’s strongest activists and generous donors from California, Nevada, Arizona, and throughout the western United States.

Stay tuned for more information on ticket sales and the announcement of additional prestigious honorees. For more information, visit the ANCA-WR Facebook page. For any additional questions, email info@ancawr.org or call 818-500-1918.