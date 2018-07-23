ARF Bureau Executive Director Vahe Harutunian Passes Away

It is with great sorrow that the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation announces the passing of one its veteran members and the Executive Director of its Yerevan office, Unger Vahe Harutiunian, who passed away on Sunday, July 22 from a heart attack.

On behalf of the large ARF family we officer our condolences to Harutiunian’s family, relatives and friends

ARF Bureau

July 22, 2018, Yerevan